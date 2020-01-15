Today is Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Tom Long, a former Urbana police chief, later a detective with the Big Four Railroad and more recently a switchman on the Illinois Traction System, was killed on the old right of way near Sixth Street in Champaign. It is believed he was struck by a pole while “poling” out cars from a siding. No one witnessed the accident. It wsa presumed that the heavy pole slipped out of its socket and hit him.
In 1970, a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old University of Illinois student were in custody in the firebombing of the Champaign Police Department. Officer Gale Bunting was in Burnham City Hospital with burns over most of the right side of his body. Two “Molotov cocktails” were thrown from University Avenue through a window on the south side of the city building.
In 2005, the cities of Champaign and Urbana were unable to secure an option at the negotiating table to buy the local assets of the Illinois American Water Co., as the city councils in both cities had sought. But city officials said that a proposed two-year agreement between the cities and the utility allowing the company to use the city right of way does include a number of new protections to ensure quality water service.