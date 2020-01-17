Today is Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, College Hall, the student rooming house at Fourth and Green streets in Champaign, was under quarantine because of a case of scarlet fever. The students rooming there were to be released as soon as their clothing and rooms could be fumigated.
In 1970, Billy Don Braziel, 21, pleaded guilty to the murder of Herman Miler the previous September at the Par 3 Golf Course in south Champaign. Associate Judge Creed Tucker sentenced Braziel to 35 to 60 years in the state penitentiary.
In 2005, an updated master plan for the University of Illinois would show how officials hoped to develop the campus in the next 10 years, including where a number of proposed projects would be located. It would incorporate changes that have occurred since 1999, including the recent expansion of the research park east of First Street, and would reflect new buildings, such as the Siebel Center for Computer Science, the new National Center for Supercomputing Applications building and the parking deck along University Avenue. In addition, it wiykd give board members an idea of what the campus could look like if proposed projects, such as a hotel/convention center and Olympic sports facility, were built.