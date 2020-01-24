Today is Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Urbana Light, Heat and Power Co. and the Champaign Railway, Gas and Electric Co. asked the Illinois public utilities commission for an increase in steam-heat rates. A comparison showed that the new rate proposed for Urbana was 10 percent higher than what was proposed for Champaign, whereas the current rates were practically the same in both cities.
In 1970, a discarded cigarette butt apparently was the cause of a fire that did extensive damage to the Fiji Fraternity House at 401 E. John St., C.
In 2005, Carle Foundation Hospital became the newest target of a Mississippi law firm that the previous year filed a string of class-action lawsuits against nonprofit hospitals across the country over the level of charity care they offer the poor. The Richard Scruggs law firm and two others filed a class-action suit in Champaign County Circuit Court against Carle on behalf of two former patients, Chrissy McCormick and Monty Eveland, and unspecified uninsured people.