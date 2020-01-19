Today is Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago.
In 1920, two systems of water mains, for the north and south parts of the city, were approved by the Champaign City Council. An ordinance was to be drawn authorizing the new mains. The system would provide two hydrants in the vicinity of the Alexander mill and the Chushman tool factory on South Neil Street.
In 1970, the long-awaited Urbana Civic Center was slated to open. The building originally was to have been dedicated and in operation the previous October.
In 2005, Marcus Mitchell’s sports talents were on the ice, not in the saddle, but his new equestrian interests earned him a ticket to the second inauguration of President George W. Bush. Rita McMahon has attended every inauguration since 1961, when John F. Kennedy was sworn in as president, and the 81-year-old Champaign resident was going again that year, undaunted by the long bus trip, stepped-up security and unpromising weather. Bertha Mitchell said her son, a Judah Christian School graduate, was a freshman at Culver Military Academy, Culver, Ind., and a member of its Black Horse Troop, which was to march in the parade.