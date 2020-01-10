Today is Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a fire on the second floor of the “Iron Steps” at 73 E. Main St., Champaign, caused $500 damage before it was extinguished. The first floor of the building was occupied by Jordan Johnson’s pool hall. The building was owned by Mrs. Theresa Ginz.
In 1970, members of the local Black Coalition said that black applicants should be given the two available jobs at the Champaign Fire Department, regardless of their standing on the eligibility list. There had never been a black firefighter in Champaign.
In 2005, four candidates picked up petitions for three seats on the Champaign school board, including one outspoken critic of the district’s busing policies and a former teacher. Candidates included incumbents Jeff Wampler, an attorney, and Nicole Storch, a retired school administrator. New contenders in the at-large election included retired Centennial High School science teacher Barry Rowe and Savoy resident Randy Kobel, who regularly attended school board meetings that year and addressed the board several times, criticizing transportation policies that affected his sons, both Franklin Middle School students.