Today is Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Urbana High School was awarded the annual basketball tournament for the district, to be played March 4, 5 and 6. Accommodations in the high school gymnasium would be made to seat 1,200 people, said Coach C.H. Coleman.
In 1970, a special meeting of all members of Machinists Union Lodge 431 at the Magnaovox plant in Urbana was called at the Urbana High School Auditorium, where a new agreement for the striking workers was to be presented.
In 2005, the minimum wage in Illinois was set to jump from $5.50 to $6.50 an hour. Also among the more than 120 new state laws on the books were statutes limiting purchases of Sudafed and related cold remedies to two packages at a time; allowing for trusts to be established for pets; prohibiting civil lawsuits blaming fast-food restaurants for obesity and related health problems; and granting state tax deductions for payments into the College Illinois Savings program.