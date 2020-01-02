Today is Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign County suffered its first reported wood-alcohol death when Frank Schreiber was found dead in bed as a result of drinking poisoned whisky bought in Danville. He reportedly was stricken with blindness during the last stages of his 24-hour illness.
In 1970, the Illinois Commerce Commission reported that it received a request from C-U City Lines to discontinue bus service in Champaign-Urbana. The bus company claimed it lost $17,112 in the first 11 months of 1969.
In 2005, two years previous, the Champaign County Board appointed a blue-ribbon Environmental Advisory Panel to assess the state of the county and recommend where to go from there. The results were in, and they weren’t pretty. From land use to water quality, there were reasons to worry about the future, about the consumption of farmland, the toll on a fragile natural environment, and the costs of sustaining the march of suburban cul-de-sacs across open fields. Arresting those patterns would require the mustering of a political will to plan comprehensively and in coordination with the plethora of local governments that had a say in the provision of services.