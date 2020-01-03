Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Robert Perry, a member of the University of Illinois Class of 1918 and one of the most popular students ever attending the institution, was killed yesterday in a motorcycle race in Los Angeles. He was prominent in UI athletics and served in the aviation service during the war.
In 1970, the first meeting of the Champaign City Council this year will be gaveled to order at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in an attempt to avoid a conflict with a University of Illinois-Indiana basketball game that night.
In 2005, the University of Illinois Sportswell Center has a new home for 2005. Just not the one it expected. The fitness, nutrition and rehabilitation site was scheduled to move on Jan. 1 into the former Illini Union pool hall, which moved its tables to the bowling alley this summer. However, unexpected construction and design delays will cause Sportswell to temporarily locate at the McKinley Health Center, 1109 S. Lincoln Ave., before moving to the Illini Union in the fall.