Today is Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the vote for the annexation of the territory in Champaign from Russell Street west to the Arthur Road and from the Illinois Central Railroad to Springfield Avenue passed 341-1. The residents of the new addition are now guaranteed ample fire protection as the Bonner factory has installed seven fireplugs along Church Street and in front of the factory.
In 1970, two Illinois Central Railroad crossings near Savoy where two Urbana men were killed in separate accidents may be improved with automatic flashing signals and short arm gates. The Illinois Commerce Commission has set a public hearing for the improvement at Church Street in Savoy and the other on a Champaign Township Road about a mile north of Savoy.
In 2005, People departing from Willard Airport can fly directly to Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit and Cincinnati. Now community leaders would like to add a fifth destination. The community’s airline consultant, Anderson McKean of Sabre Holdings, has suggested that the community focus on adding service to American Airlines’ hub in Dallas, rather than pursuing a West Coast destination.