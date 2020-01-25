Today is Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Coach Ralph Jones’ fast-moving basket men copped another game last night, defeating Wisconsin, 43-20, and moving to 4-0 and first place in the Big Ten. The Orange and Blue men had their rivals bewildered all through the contest and, by keeping up a steady stream of baskets, managed to snow the Wisconsin five under with little trouble.
In 1970, three men were killed and another critically injured Saturday morning when the Illinois Centrals southbound City of New Orleans collided with a gasoline truck at the Bayles Lake crossing in Loda.
In 2005, Danville Area Community College officials would like a portion of the college’s campus to be included in an enterprise zone that encompasses other areas in the Danville area.