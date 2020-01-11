Today is Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, plans were made in Urbana temperance circles for the celebration of the 18th constitutional amendment on Jan. 18, the day national prohibition was to go into effect. The local celebration was to start the next day with the reading of the amendment in the churches, Sunday schools and young people’s meetings. Later in the week, a “victory” program was set at First Baptist Church in Urbana with addresses by local ministers, lawyers and others. The high school orchestra was to perform and there would be a demonstration of pantomine.
In 1970, the Illinois men’s basketball team defeated Ohio State, 77-59, at the Assembly Hall and grabbed a share of the Bog 10 lead before 16,128 fans.
In 2005, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said it had just 200 doses of flu vaccine left for eligible adults, and adults still hoping to get a flu shot should make an appointment for the next clinic.