Today is Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign citizens were to vote on annexing to the city an area west of Russell Street between Springfield Avenue and the Havana branch of the Illinois Central Railroad.
In 1970, two skating areas at Urbana’s Crystal Lake Park opened to the public. The area was just west of the walk bridge, near the warming house. The area was to be lighted for night skating.
In 2005, a call center employing as many as 200 people was expected to move into part of the former Jewel store on Philo Road in Urbana the next month, local development officials said. CDG Management LLC planned to move into the building after Feb. 1 and hoped to start operations by Feb. 24, said John Regetz, economic development coordinator for the city of Urbana. The center was to make calls on behalf of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, he said.