Today is Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the funeral for George Granger, the Champaign boy who died of pneumonia at Fort Sheridan Hospital, indirectly caused by war gas poisoning, was held at his mother’s home at McKinley Avenue and Vine Street. The remains were laid to rest in Mount Hope Cemetery.
In 1970, an electrical short has been determined to be the cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to Twin City Marine Sales, 610 N. Cunningham Ave., U.
In 2005, when Lou Henson comes back to Champaign-Urbana, he’s going to find a familiar street renamed after a true gentleman. First Street, between Kirby Avenue and St. Mary’s Road, passing right by Assembly Hall, is going to be sporting new honorary street signs designating the street as Lou Henson Court.