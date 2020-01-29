Today is Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the French government was to present to near relatives of each man who died in the service during their world war an embossed diploma or certificate of service. The American Legion had been asked by the adjutant general to assist in obtaining the data for those diplomas. In Champaign County, it was believed there were 85 boys who gave their all.
In 1970, representatives of Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul and the University of Illinois urged the Interstate Commerce Commission to deny the Illinois Central Railroad’s request to drop two of its trains. The IC was seeking to end its daily northbound and southbound trains between Chicago and Memphis. The IC said the trains were operating at a loss, but Urbana attorney Stanley Balbach said the trains were dirty and often late.
In 2005, as more than 300 former Illinois basketball players, coaches, managers and support staff began to stream into Champaign-Urbana, they marveled at the mix of circumstances. The UI was commemorating the 100th year of Illini men’s basketball while the current team — ranked No. 1 heading into its home game against Minnesota — was making history of its own, off to a school-record 20-0 start.