Today is Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, property taxes in Urbana were set to rise 31 percent, the result of an increase in assessed valuation as provided by the Legislature. Urbana Township’s tax rate was $6.12 per $100 of assessed valuation, down from $6.97 the previous year. But the valuation had gone up about one-sixth since the previous year. Champaign Township’s rate was $5.41, down from $6.44 in 1919.
In 1970, more than $26.7 million in road projects was destined for East Central Illinois in 1970, according to a program announced by Gov. Richard Ogilvie. The biggest project was the $2.1 million rehab of U.S. 36 from Tuscola to Decatur.
In 2005, legislation banning discrimination against LGBTQ Illinoisans was headed to the desk of Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who said he would sign it into law. “This truly is a landmark day in Illinois,” the governor stated in a written announcement. “This legislation sends a clear message that we will not allow our citizens to be discriminated against. I look forward to signing this bill.”