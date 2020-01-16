Today is Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, at a meeting of the Brotherhood of the First Christian Church, the members living east of Market Street challenged those living west of Market Street to a rabbit-hunting contest, with the losing side to clean the game. When the two sides came in with the results of the hunt, it was found that 145 rabbits had been taken, the west siders being the winners with 83.
In 1970, Larry Allan Voss, the University of Illinois student accused of firebombing the Champaign police station earlier that week, was released on a $1,200 cash bond posted by his father. The Daily Illini reported that Voss was a member of the Radical Union, a splinter group formed from the Students for a Democratic Society.
In 2005, Sting was set to bring a new show to the University of Illinois Assembly Hall at 7:30 p.m. April 17. Tickets to the concert were $46.