Today is Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the stock pavilion project launched by the Champaign County Live Stock Breeders Association struck a snag in the high prices asked for suitable sites close to the business district in Champaign. The sites on which options were obtained were priced at $20,000 to $25,000, it was said. When the committee heard that groups in Decatur and Bloomington secured good sites for less money, they decided to defer the project.
In 1970, residents of St. Joseph were urged to limit their water usage following a water-supply shortage caused by a defective pump at one of the two wells that supplied water to the village. This came on a day when the high temperature was 96 degrees.
In 2005, when urban planner Christopher Milliken moved to Danville a few years previous, he was puzzled that most of the new commercial development he saw was on the north side, far from Interstate 74. He said in other cities, most of the growth was taking place along the interstate to attract the high-volume traffic passing through. “We were going in the opposite direction,” he said. Milliken spoke of the perceived planning misstep at a meeting to kick off an update of the city’s comprehensive plan. The plan was to guide residential, commercial and industrial development in and around the city for the next 15 to 20 years.