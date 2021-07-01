Today is Thursday, July 1, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, voters would have to vote again, probably in mid-July, on a bond issue for Urbana schools. The Webber bonding house of Chicago was insisting on a second vote, saying that it should be for building-and-grounds purposes, not for educational purposes, as stated in the first election.
In 1971, after Ohio ratified the 26th Amendment that gave 18-year-olds the right to vote, Champaign County Clerk Dennis Bing began registering newly enfranchised young voters. He was pictured on the front page of The News-Gazette registering Judy Smith and Murray Outlaw, both of Champaign.
In 2006, a day before its public opening, Sholem Aquatic Center opened for a preview party with a big splash — and several little ones. Alyson Gerdes, 8, was one of the little splashers. After swishing and swirling her way down a 197-foot enclosed body slide called “The Plunge,” the Champaign resident emerged grinning and ready to go again. “It was really fun,” she said, adding that it wasn’t scary at all. “It was kind of a little bit slow and fast.”