Today is Friday, July 1, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, David H. Lloyde, one of Champaign’s oldest and best known businessmen, passed away at his home at 308 W. Clark St., after two weeks’ illness. He was born in 1835 in Springfield, Mass. In 1867, he came to Champaign and established the D.H. Lloyde book and music store, which was almost the same age as the University of Illinois.
In 1972, Eddie Albert, star of the television series “Green Acres,” was in Champaign-Urbana to tour area parks. Albert was co-chairman of the Champaign Park District’s farm garden program, which enabled children and adults to rent plots of ground to study soil conservation, farming and plant growth.
In 2007, the Pottery Place, a store featuring pottery that customers could paint themselves, was coming to the Round Barn shopping plaza in the former Curves for Women space. The store was to carry unpainted pottery pieces for customers to decorate and would provide the glazing and firing, said owner Laura Billimack of Champaign, also an art teacher at Rantoul Township High School.