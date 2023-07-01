Today is Saturday, July 1, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a bank robbery at Downs was frustrated by police. Two automobiles loaded with young men clad in blue and yellow sweaters drove up to the bank late and got into a pistol duel with police. After exchanging 40 to 50 shots with the sheriff’s men, the two cars drove off.
In 1973, a swimming pool was being proposed to the Urbana Park District Advisory Committee for a joint project between the park district and the Urbana school district. The park district’s pool, Crystal Lake, had become old and was termed inadequate to serve the needs of the community. The consulting firm designing the new complex proposed that the pool be built in the vicinity of Urbana High School.
In 2008, police involved in planning Champaign-Urbana’s annual Fourth of July evening event were hoping there would be no rerun of the frustration — namely, traffic — that occurred after the previous year’s program, the first year the fireworks were held at Parkland College because of the renovation of Memorial Stadium.