Today is Friday, July 10, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, one of the largest real-estate deals in recent Champaign County history was consummated when four lots south of University Avenue and west of Neil Street were sold for $75,000.
In 1970, the Illinois Constitutional Convention, torn by partisan and geographic factionalism, postponed for the second consecutive day action on how Illinois judges should be chosen. A judiciary committee had recommended that judges be appointed by the governor.
In 2005, a former Champaign attorney was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly embezzling more than $500,000 from Health Alliance Medical Plans of Urbana between 2001 and 2003. Gary Sudeth, 58, formerly of Champaign, was charged with mail fraud and embezzlement from a health care provider in a 10-count indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Urbana.