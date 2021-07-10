Today is Saturday, July 10, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, after being found guilty of the murder of his wife in April, John Christmas returned to his jail cell in Urbana and said, “Boys, let’s sing some hymns.” The other prisoners complied with the request, and they sang “Nearer My God to Thee,” “Rock of Ages” and several other old songs.
In 1971, Gov. Richard Ogilvie said he was “startled” by an Illinois Supreme Court ruling that reinstated the personal property tax on individuals. The court ruled that the abolition of the tax violated the equal-protection clause of the U.S. Constitution by creating a situation where a tax was not uniformly applied.
In 2006, the Rantoul Village Board was considering a proposal to allow trustees to take part and vote at board meetings electronically without being physically present at the village hall. Village Clerk Jeremy Reale had asked the board to consider a policy allowing board members to vote by telephone or by electronic means in cases of personal illness or disability, employment purposes or “family or other emergency situations.”