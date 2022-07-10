Today is Sunday, July 10, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Lt. T.J. Koenig, former commander of the Navy men at the University of Illinois, came to Rantoul by way of an airplane. He left Washington at 10 a.m. the day before and arrived at Chanute Field before sundown.
In 1972, Illinois Bell Telephone announced that new services included three-way calling, call forwarding and speed dialing. The monthly rates for each service, according to Bell, would range from $1.25 to $3.50 for residential customers (about $8.75 to $24.50 in today’s dollars).
In 2007, former NBA player Keon Clark faced a minimum of 30 days in jail at his sentencing in September for his latest driving offense. Clark, 32, of Danville, pleaded guilty in Champaign County Circuit Court to driving under suspension, admitting that he was driving with a suspended license Jan. 5 when he was stopped on South Neil Street by a Champaign police officer.