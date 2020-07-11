Today is Saturday, July 11, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Urbana street Superintendent Roy Charles had his team building a substantial temporary footbridge across the Boneyard cutoff on North Cunningham Avenue to serve until the new concrete span was completed. Until then, pedestrians had been crossing on the interurban bridge, which was risky business.
In 1970, the Honor Roll plaque of World War I veterans, which mysteriously disappeared during the renovation of the Champaign County Courthouse, was being replaced and would hang on the first floor of the building.
In 2005, residents of southwest Champaign were beginning a petition drive to create their own mass transit district — a move that the leader of the effort admitted was designed to thwart the plans of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District to annex the area. Organizers said they needed at least 500 valid voter signatures under state law to force a referendum. Campaign organizer Scott Tapley, a Republican member of the Champaign County Board, said residents so far were supportive of the idea.