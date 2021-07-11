Today is Sunday, July 11, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a hotel booster meeting was to be held at the Urbana Masonic Lodge building under the auspices of the Urbana Association of Commerce. Every citizen of the city was urged to attend the meeting to learn about financing for a new Urbana hotel.
In 1971, the Army Corps of Engineers continued to plan a 626-foot dam across the Embarass River about 10 miles south of Charleston on the Coles-Cumberland county line. The impoundment would flood as much as 10,000 acres of Douglas County farmland.
In 2006, come that weekend, members of the four-generation Arnholt Bakery were to turn off the ovens, lock the doors and close the 79-year-old Danville landmark, a German-style building laced with wood gingerbread at 204 W. Fairchild St.