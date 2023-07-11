Today is Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the 14th annual convention of the State Veterinary Medical Association convened at the University of Illinois. Agriculture college Dean Herbert Mumford welcomed the 400 delegates.
In 1973, the Urbana City Council committee on administration again put off action on a proposed homosexual bill of rights amid charges that they were attempting to sidestep the issue.
In 2008, Army Spc. Greg Regan, 20, a soldier stationed in Iraq as part of C Company, First Battalion, Second Stryker Cavalry Regiment, visited via video-conference with family and friends who gathered at the University of Illinois Extension Office in Champaign. The virtual reunion came via the See Your Soldier program, run locally through the University of Illinois Extension office in Champaign, where Regan’s family, including his mother, of Homer, sat watching Regan, clad in his camouflage on a big screen.