Today is Sunday, July 12, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, according to speakers at the Urbana Association of Commerce meeting, the way was open for the organization of a Twin City sanitary district. C. Lee Peck of the New York firm Dorr & Peck was in town to discuss the potential for a $150,000 sewage plant.
In 1970, representatives of the federal Small Business Administration and the state Agency for Research and Planning met with Crescent City business owners to begin planning for the reconstruction of the city business district destroyed by a train disaster on June 21.
In 2005, the University of Illinois was looking into installing a wind turbine on the South Farms with the help of money generated from a student clean-energy fee. The turbine would not only generate electricity for the UI but would also serve as a demonstration site for farmers interested in having one on their land. “It’s starting to get considered as a new crop in areas that have enough wind energy for it to be feasible,” said Lee DeBaillie, a UI engineer who was overseeing the technical aspects of the project.