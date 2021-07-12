Today is Monday, July 12, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Urbana Memorial Hospital Association's $100,000 fundraising drive started. It was expected to last for three days.
In 1971, a budget about $8 million less for the University of Illinois was announced by Gov. Richard Ogilvie. The UI, which originally had hoped for as much as $300 million for the year, was to end up with about $213 million, compared with $221 million for building and operations the previous year.
In 2006, Champaign police said they were making progress investigating the case of a couple found slain in their southwest Champaign home on the Fourth of July. Deputy Chief Troy Daniels said the murders of Jerry and Sue Haigh of in the 1700 block of Scottsdale Drive have "dramatically impacted that neighborhood and the quality of life of those people." "We understand that and we want to solve this as quickly as we can," said Daniels, adding that at one point since the Haighs' bodies were discovered, as many as two dozen officers were working the case.