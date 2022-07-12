Today is Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, improvements were underway by the Champaign & Urbana Railway, Gas and Electric Co. to increase the capacity of the north Champaign gas house at a cost of $140,000 (about $977,000 in today’s dollars). The improvement would triple the capacity of the gas house.
In 1972, the Champaign Park District registered strong opposition to the proposed Colony West development near Prospect Avenue and Windsor Road. Park district attorney French Fraker said it would make Mattis Park “the semi-private backyard of a private housing development.”
In 2007, new charges were filed against a Champaign man accused of shooting two police officers at West Side Park. Donnell Clemons, 47, was transferred from Carle Foundation Hospital and arraigned by video connection to the courthouse on charges stemming from a June 7 shootout on West Church Street. Clemons was previously charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery to a police officer in which he was accused of shooting to kill and shooting at Deputy Chief John Murphy. New charges accused Clemons of aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting at Murphy and Officer Shannon Bridges, attempted murder for shooting Bridges and possession of a weapon by a felon.