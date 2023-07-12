Today is Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Etta Ellrod of Urbana was jailed for refusing to answer questions in a county court dependency proceeding involving her daughter’s alleged unfitness to parent her 5-year-old daughter.
In 1973, Michael Brady, a University of Illinois graduate student, was nominated by Gov. Dan Walker to a position on the Illinois Board of Regents. If confirmed by the state senate, he would be the first student to serve as a board member.
In 2008, customers lined up outside the AT&T store in Savoy in hopes of purchasing the new iPhone 3G. However, the product’s launch didn’t go well, as a global problem with Apple’s iTunes servers prevented the phone from being fully activated in-store.