Today is Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Urbana and Champaign Railway, Gas and Electric Company notified motormen and conductors of a reduction in wages of 5 cents an hour. The employees were set to meet to decide on accepting or rejecting the pay cut.
In 1971, no salary increases and a possible reduction in the workforce was likely for the University of Illinois after Gov. Richard Ogilvie’s state budget cuts earlier that week. “Holding to the budget total of the current year while serving a large number of additional students and faced with intractable increased costs will force further curtailment,” said outgoing President David D. Henry.
In 2006, Provena Covenant Medical Center was operating in the red for a fourth straight year, but the losses that year were all in its fledgling local doctors’ group, hospital officials said. Five months into the current year, the hospital was running at a $1.1 million profit and was on track to end the year with a positive balance, said CEO David Bertauski. Provena’s doctors’ group, however — which was factored into the hospital’s bottom line — was running at a $1.5 million deficit, a trend that was also expected to continue through the end of the year, he said.