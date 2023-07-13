Today is Thursday, July 13, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Champaign police were looking for a man who allegedly stole a Ford roadster from a garage where he had been working as a mechanic.
In 1973, a fake bomb made of railroad fuses was dismantled at the Red Lion Inn on Green Street in Campustown. Sgt. Ed Jesse, the special forces adviser to the Army ROTC and bomb expert who dismantled the object, said it looked real until you took it apart.
In 2008, newly crowned 2008 Miss Champaign County Fair Queen Leah Rippy joined Lois (Schroeder) Wood, who was the first Miss Champaign County Fair Queen crowned in 1958, at the pageant’s 50th anniversary celebration at Rantoul Township High School.