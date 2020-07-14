Today is Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, President Woodrow Wilson appointed Charles Oehmke as postmaster of Urbana to succeed Charles Webber, who retired from the office the previous December. Eleven people had applied for the job.
In 1970, a request for a conditional-use permit to build a 260-unit mobile-home park at the southeast corner of U.S. 45 and Illini Airport Road was met with strong opposition by the Urbana Plan Commission.
In 2005, thanks to some generous Illinois taxpayers, Urbana Park District’s Busey Woods BioBlitz and nine University of Illinois research projects involving plant and animal habitats received state grants. The money came from a voluntary checkoff contribution option on state income-tax forms called the Wildlife Preservation Fund.