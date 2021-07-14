Today is Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a Pennsylvania company was hired to undertake a survey of Urbana residents about the feasibility of building a hotel in the city. The survey was to start in the next four weeks, and if it found the city ripe for such an enterprise, a stock sale would start that fall.
In 1971, Champaign County could have as many as 16,000 new voters with the voting age being dropped to 18. But so far, only 500 young people had registered.
In 2006, the 2016 Summer Olympic Games were still a decade away and Olympic officials had not even announced the site of the 2014 Winter Games, but if Chicago did win the 2016 bid, the University of Illinois would likely play a role in hosting, said UI President B. Joseph White. He was one of about 50 members of the Chicago 2016 Olympics Evaluation Committee.