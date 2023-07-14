Today is Friday, July 14, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Champaign County Sheriff‘s Deputy Edward Flannery resigned as head of the county’s criminal identification bureau to take a job as a reporter for the Miami Herald. He had previously worked there before becoming a deputy.
In 1973, declaring that Urbana’s parks are safe, Mayor Hiram Paley, police Chief Charles Leary and park district director Robin Hall announced their support for a proposal to hire a police officer to patrol the city’s parks. The officials said they were reacting to public concern after a crime involving two rapes and a severe beating, which began in Champaign, ended at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana when the victim escaped.
In 2008, Danielle Chynoweth, the senior member of the Urbana City Council, resigned, citing a burgeoning professional career. The resignation, in the form of a letter sent Monday, was effective immediately.