Today is Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a committee recently appointed to investigate drainage matters in Champaign decided to secure the cooperation of University of Illinois officials in providing better storm drainage in the city. One idea would be to deepen the Boneyard channel from Third Street in Champaign to Babcock Avenue in Urbana.
In 1970, a groundbreaking ceremony was to be held at the site of the Parkland College campus to be built near the intersection of Bradley and Mattis avenues in northwest Champaign. Contractors were to begin work the next week.
In 2005, a renovated Memorial Stadium would not only be good for the University of Illinois football program, but would also show off the university to potential students and donors and bring more people to Champaign-Urbana, said the UI’s athletic director. “We have seven weekends to bring 50,000 to 75,000 people together,” said Ron Guenther. He noted that the UI would be one of the last schools in the Big Ten conference to update its football stadium. The stadium needed work to meet life-safety codes; the concrete and steel supporting the horseshoe needed replacing; and areas needed to be made accessible to the disabled. Adding luxury seats was a creative way to raise money for those needed improvements, said Guenther and UI Board of Trustees Chairman Larry Eppley.