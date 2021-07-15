Today is Thursday, July 15, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, officials of the local street car system said they would not budge from their position that employees would have to take a 5-cents-an-hour pay cut. Officials also said they had been studying a trackless trolley system that would mean the end of the streetcar within five years.
In 1971, the Champaign Police and Fire Commission, in a 2-1 vote, completely exonerated Champaign Police Lt. Delmar Dawkins of all charges leveled against him in the aftermath of an April 29 race riot at Centennial High School. Phillip Walker, the third man on the commission, filed a dissenting opinion.
In 2006, Champaign County offered one site for consideration when Honda was deciding where to put its new automotive plant, economic development officials said. The 1,400-acre site was near Rantoul’s industrial park, and Honda didn’t seem to pursue much follow-up information about it, according to Reed Berger, Rantoul’s economic development director. On June 28, Honda announced it had chosen a site near Greensburg, Ind., for the $550 million manufacturing plant and its 2,000 associated jobs. A site near Fithian was among four finalists for the plant — and the only finalist from Illinois.