Today is Thursday, July 16, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, arrangements for the Champaign County YWCA camp, which was to open July 20 at the county fairgrounds, were practically completed. Fifty teenage girls were expected at the eight-day camp. A program of games, sports and health talks was planned. Sheriff Davis had arranged for special police protection during the camp.
In 1970, the only music at the Chicago Heart Association’s charity horse show was to come from a tape recorder. The Pentagon canceled a scheduled appearance by the Chanute Air Force Base Air Force Band of the Midwest after the Chicago Federation of Musicians complained that the band would put them out of a job.
In 2005, the design of the new 204,000-square-foot Walmart Supercenter on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign included a drive-up window for prescriptions and frozen foods placed in the back the grocery section, so they’re one of the last items you load into your cart. The new store, which included a full grocery and 36 general merchandise departments, was a replacement of the old, grocery-less Walmart that opened in 1991 at 913 W. Marketview Drive.