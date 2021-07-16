Today is Friday, July 16, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, D.W. Stevick, publisher of The News-Gazette, filed suit in federal court in East St. Louis against F.B. Vennum, seeking $50,000 ($760,000 in today’s dollars). Stevick charged that Vennum had been spreading rumors that The News-Gazette was about to change hands and that Vennum would be the new publisher.
In 1971, a record budget of $332 million for mental health services was approved by Gov. Richard Ogilvie. It included about $49 million more than was allotted the previous year.
In 2006, a new choice in pizza was coming to the University of Illinois campus area. Rosati’s Pizza was set to open in late September at Gregory Place, a Campustown development that already had several restaurants — including Basil Thai, Subway and Blues BBQ — at 701 S. Gregory St., U.