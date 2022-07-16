Today is Saturday, July 16, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, more automobiles were parked in the downtown Champaign business district Saturday night than on any night in the city’s history, according to a statement by a man who counted 1,400 vehicles. The normal number on a favorable night is about 750. The band concert at West Side Park is said to account for part of the increase.
In 1972, W. Lewis and Co., one of Champaign’s oldest and most prominent retail establishments, ceased operations in the Lewis name Saturday. Noel Fashions, a recently incorporated firm offering specialty fashion wear for men and women, will open for business Tuesday at the 113 N. Neil St. location. Announcement of the closing of the 75-year-old Lewis outlet was made by Noel Fashions President Richard Noel.
In 2007, Collins & Aikman has announced its three Rantoul auto-parts plants will close and workers will be laid off by the end of August. Employees will be laid off from Aug. 17 through Aug. 31, and the plants will close their doors permanently Aug. 31, wrote Collins & Aikman Executive Vice President Mark Leyda in a letter to Pat Gleason, the president of Teamsters Local 26.