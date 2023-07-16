Today is Sunday, July 16, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Champaign city attorney was instructed to draft an ordinance that would put the boundary between Urbana and Champaign in the middle of North Wright Street so that each city could levy taxes to improve its half of the street.
In 1973, 24 cars of an Illinois Central Gulf freight train derailed north of Rantoul. No injuries were reported, but because of fumes from a derailed tank car, about 150 people were asked to leave their homes by Rantoul police Chief Eldon Quick.
In 2008, a jury decided that a local preservation organization and the city of Tuscola owe Tuscola police Chief Craig Hastings more than $2.1 million for injuries Hastings received during a fall at the old North Ward School building in 2004.