Today is Friday, July 17, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign city commissioners debated traffic enforcement. “There is not a street in the city that is free from speeding,” said Mayor S.C. Tucker, “and the only way the police can get the speeders is to travel about the city until they find them.” But Commissioner H.B. Ramey said police shouldn’t be after motorists who fail to turn their lights on after sundown or who leave their auto on the street while they dine at a restaurant.
In 1970, Parkland College board president William Froom turned over the first shovelful of sod for the $7.3 million first phase of campus construction. The Phase 1 buildings were scheduled to be open for occupancy in the fall of 1972.
In 2020, Mittendorf-Calvert Funeral Home’s old building at 2400 Galen Drive was being resurrected to house a new Cardinal Fitness center and additional classroom space for the nearby Next Generation private school.