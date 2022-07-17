Today is Sunday, July 17, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, local builder A.W. Stoolman and family miraculously escaped death Sunday evening in an auto accident near Bondville when their Peerless auto overturned after being struck by a Ford touring car. A few minutes after the accident 50 cars were on the scene, ready to offer assistance.
In 1972, 73-year-old Duke Ellington and his band of jazz greats presented a concert Saturday night at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
In 2007, the University of Illinois is considering hiring a private company to manage Willard Airport. Last week the university issued a “request for information” aimed at gauging interest and gathering information from companies who could run the airport’s day-to-day operations, such as parking, security and maintenance. The university, which owns Willard Airport, will likely continue to own it, but ultimately one day it may get out of the business of operating the airport, said a member of the university’s board of trustees Monday. “We’re doing this in baby steps,” said UI Trustee Bob Vickrey.