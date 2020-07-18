Today is Saturday, July 18, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, H.I. Green, a delegate to the Illinois Constitutional Convention, complained that special interests had been appealing to the convention for special privileges to be included in the new constitution. He pointed out that the demands were not only against the principles upon which American government rests, but that in the long run, they spelled ruin and disaster for those who sought them.
In 1970, vandals caused “wanton” destruction of the old St. Marys School and Convent in north Champaign, police said. An arson attempt apparently failed after a wire from the fire alarm was ripped out and a collection of paper was set afire on the auditorium floor. But it failed to ignite.
In 2005, some Vermilion County school officials were pleased that legislation had been signed allowing elementary school districts to deactivate. A law took effect fixing a glitch in previous law that didn’t allow for them to temporarily close. In May, Rossville-Alvin High School was deactivated. Beginning the next school year, students graduating from Rossville-Alvin’s K-8 elementary school would have the choice of attending either Hoopeston Area or Bismarck-Henning high schools. The Rossville-Alvin school district paid the receiving school districts tuition for each student.