Today is Sunday, July 18, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Gill-Grindley company, at Central Avenue and Griggs Street in Urbana, was to have an open house that week to demonstrate the manufacture of tungsten incandescent lights.
In 1971, Illinois Attorney General William Scott said he was prepared to go to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary to overturn an Illinois Supreme Court decision that individuals must continue to pay a personal property tax.
In 2006, Urbana’s sales-tax rate would be going up a quarter-cent, matching the rate in Champaign, starting Jan. 1. Urbana City Council members gave their unanimous approval Monday to the tax increase. The move equalized the two cities’ rates at 7.75 percent. Of that total rate, Urbana will get 2.25 percent, the state collects 5 percent, and Champaign County receives 0.5 percent. Champaign raised its sales-tax rate a quarter-cent the previous year to help pay for a new city library and staffing a sixth fire station in southwest Champaign.