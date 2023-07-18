Today is Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Urbana City Council adopted the annual appropriation ordinance, creating a fund of $133,142 for expenses through July 31, 1924.
In 1973, Chancellor J.W. Peltason said the NCAA made an official inquiry into long-standing charges of alleged athletic malpractices at the University of Illinois. Athletic Director Cecil Coleman had no comment on the circumstances surrounding the NCAA charges.
In 2008, Ludlow police switched from a squad car to a motorcycle in an effort to cut fuel use from 25 to 4 gallons a week. While police Chief Joe Navarro’s squad car got about 8 to 10 miles per gallon, his motorcycle got 40 miles per gallon.