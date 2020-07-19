Today is Sunday, July 19, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, 30 automobile loads of Champaign County farmers visited University of Illinois buildings and agriculture experiment plots under the auspices of the Champaign County Farm Bureau.
In 1970, Illinois’ 1971 license plates were to be black letters on white background, said Secretary of State Paul Powell. That was the same combination as in 1967.
In 2005, a four-star medallion honoring Urbana native Roger Ebert was dedicated in Chicago. Ebert said he remembered traveling north on U.S. 45 from Champaign-Urbana to Chicago nearly 40 years previous to start his new life as a reporter for The Chicago Sun-Times. He didn’t know anyone in the city. “Just look around, and I know almost everybody here. It’s just amazing,” he said from under the marquee at the Chicago Theatre on State Street, where the medallion was dedicated. Mayor Richard M. Daley declared it “Roger Ebert Day.”