Today is Monday, July 19, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the swimming pool at Urbana High School was to be opened to the public the next week, supplying the young people of the community with some delight. Those who could swim were welcome to do so for two or three hours' time at a cost of 15 cents ($2.25 in today's dollars).
In 1971, local Republican lawmakers said they were renewing their effort to limit students voting in Champaign-Urbana. Their proposed legislation would say that students who lived in university dormitories, fraternities or sororities would not be eligible to vote in the university community. It also would prohibit them from voting if their parents claimed them as income-tax deductions.
In 2006, the Champaign City Building was named a local landmark, and city officials said the 69-year-old art deco building at 102 N. Neil St. could be placed on the National Register of Historic Places by later that year. The city council voted 8-0 to declare the building a local landmark, following the lead of the city's historic preservation commission and plan commission. Dannel McCollum, a local historian who was mayor of Champaign from 1987 to 1999, nominated the building for landmark designation.