Today is Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, an unidentified Black man was shot and killed in Rantoul after he allegedly overpowered a police officer and was choking him. The shooting occurred in the north yards of the Illinois Central Railroad.
In 1972, Century 21, Champaign’s tallest building and the source of the year’s most controversial zoning battles, was rezoned 5-2 by the Champaign City Council. It was now zoned as central business district.
In 2007, the Douglas County state’s attorney filed additional counts of first-degree murder against two Chicago men hours after the death of Douglas County Chief Deputy Tommy Martin. Martin, 59, died at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he had been in grave condition since being shot June 21 while on duty. State’s Attorney Kevin Nolan said he was still researching whether he would seek the death penalty for William B. Thompson, 26, and Yusef Kareem Brown, 23. Because a police officer was the victim, a sentence of life in prison is mandated if the men are convicted.