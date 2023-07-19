Today is Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, there will be no free movie at Crystal Lake Park this week because the Chicago Film Board of Trade has stopped the sale of pictures for free entertainment because of outside influence.
In 1973, public response to the new lighting at West Side Park in Champaign was favorable, according to Jack White of the park district. Out of 52 calls received, only two were complaints regarding the intensity of the light.
In 2008, a year earlier, when the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball returned to Champaign for the first time since 2000, the event attracted 154 teams. Then in the second year of a three-year contract with the Champaign Park District and the Champaign County Sports Commission, the event had 177 teams involved.